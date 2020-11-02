Patriots vs. Jets: New York is having historically bad 2020 NFL season

Patriots vs. Jets: New York is having historically bad 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2020 NFL season has been a difficult one for New England Patriots fans.

They have seen their favorite team lose four consecutive games for the first time since 2002. The Patriots are 2-5 after Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and they still haven't scored an offensive touchdown in the first quarter.

New England is in danger of not making the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The Patriots' streak of 11 consecutive AFC East titles and playoff appearances are among the most impressive feats of the franchise's nearly two-decade run of historic success.

So, while it's been a disappointing few months for Patriots fans, it can always be worse -- just look at the 0-8 New York Jets, who will host New England in a Week 9 "Monday Night Football" matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Just how bad are the Jets?

Well, they have scored 11.8 points per game this season, which is by far the lowest of any team. The Jets have scored only seven offensive touchdowns through eight games. The next-lowest scoring team is the New York Giants at 17.4 points per game. The Jets also are giving up 29.8 points per contest, the fifth-most in the league, and their average margin of defeat is 18 points.

Here are some other crazy notes about the Jets' struggles this season:

Jets are the first 0-8 team to lose every game by more than seven points since the 1984 Houston Oilers. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 1, 2020

Jets will fall to 0-8 for only the second time in the 61-year history of the franchise.



The other time: Rich Kotite's 1996 team that went 1-15. #TakeFlight — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 1, 2020

The Jets are a good bet to finish the season with a winless 0-16 record. The only two teams to not win a single game since the league switched to a 16-game schedule in 1978 are the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots are in the midst of their worst season in almost 20 years. Their playoff hopes are fading and the future doesn't look particularly bright. But it can always be worse, and the Jets provide compelling evidence of that fact on a yearly basis.