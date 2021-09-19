Patriots vs. Jets Week 2 recap: Everything we know

Zach Wilson followed up a strong finish in his NFL debut by turning in arguably the worst performance of his football career.

Wilson looked lost in the Jets’ 25-6 Week 2 loss to the Patriots, throwing four interceptions and routinely missing throws he normally makes with ease. New York did what it could defensively to limit New England, but Wilson’s struggles were ultimately too much to overcome.

Here, we’ll take a look at a Week 2 loss that featured some all too familiar turnover-happy quarterback play.

Final Score: Patriots 25, Jets 6

1 2 3 4 F NE 10 3 9 3 25 NYJ 0 3 0 3 6

Game Notes

Wilson Woes: Zach Wilson failed to build on his strong finish against the Panthers in Week 1, throwing three interceptions in the first half and firing another to begin the second half. Two of the three first half picks were on Wilson, while the other came on a pass that went through the hands of Corey Davis. Wilson was not a mistake-prone quarterback at BYU, but his desire to throw into tight windows reared its ugly head in Week 2. Don't Blame Defense: Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich's defense did what it could to keep the Jets in the game. The unit did a good enough job of getting off the field on third down and did well to bring the heat on Mac Jones. Say what you want about allowing 25 points, but there is only so much a defense can do when it is left on the field for far too long. Ground Game's Back: New York's three-man running back rotation took a step forward against the Patriots after not bringing much to the table in Week 1. Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson combined for 133 yards, breathing life back into Mike LaFleur's ground game. That will need to continue if the Jets want to have any chance next weekend against a good Broncos defense.

Standout Performers

RB Michael Carter: Carter came turned it on after a strong NFL debut, rushing for more than five yards per carry against the Patriots. The North Carolina product used his burst to get to the edge and make plays on the outside throughout the game. WR Braxton Berrios: Berrios produced at an encouraging clip despite Wilson's struggles, catching seven of 11 targets for 73 yards. Berrios was open for most of the afternoon and played well out of the slot with Jamison Crowder sidelined. DL John Franklin-Myers: Trent Brown's absence allowed Franklin-Myers to build on his strong Week 1 performance, as he recorded three tackles, one sack and brought frequent pressure on Mac Jones. New York's defensive line played well in Week 2, with Franklin-Myers going down as the best of the bunch.

What's next?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets head back out on the road to take on another familiar face in Week 3, as Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos are next up on the slate. That contest is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4:05 p.m. New York's last trip to Denver in 2017 was not a fruitful one, as the Broncos handled the Jets by a final score of 23-0. Denver also defeated New York at MetLife Stadium last season in a 37-28 Thursday night affair.

