Patriots vs. Jets preview Week 3
Here's everything you need to know when the New England Patriots play the New York Jets week 3 of the NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the New England Patriots play the New York Jets week 3 of the NFL season.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.
The Patriots got a huge play on special teams against the Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
Other coaches can install a field goal block concept to mirror New England’s, but those copycats will lack the element of surprise.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Other NFL teams have lost stars, but none quite like the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.
The Titans have a new kicker.
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
Losing sleep over what to do at RB? You're not alone. Scott Pianowski examines a start to the season that has featured injuries and limited production.
What's the latest fantasy news coming from NFL backfields as we get closer to Week 3 action?