Patriots vs. Jets live stream: Watch Week 9 'Monday Night Football' game online

Patriots vs. Jets live stream: Watch Pats try to end 4-game losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a great opportunity to get their season back on track Monday night when they play the winless New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Pats have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2002 and find themselves in third place in the AFC East. It's a very unfamiliar position for the Patriots, who typically start to break away from the rest of the division at this point in the season.

It's been a bad couple of weeks for the Patriots, but the situation in New York is far worse. The Jets have a real chance to become the third team ever to go 0-16. They also have lost eight consecutive games to the Patriots -- a skid that goes back to 2015.

Oddsmakers are very confident in the Patriots' chances of winning and have made New England a 10-point favorite.

Will the Patriots extend their dominance over the Jets and right the ship, or will New York finally win a game and shock their most hated rival?

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Jets.

When: Monday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

