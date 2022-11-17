Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Jonathan Jones misses Thursday's practice

Patriots injury report: Starting CB misses Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their injury report on Thursday as they prepare for a Week 11 showdown vs. the New York Jets.

Starting cornerback Jonathan Jones was added to the report after missing practice due to an illness. Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, who was sidelined on Wednesday with an illness, was limited in Thursday's session.

The Patriots will hope Jones and Mitchell's illnesses aren't the result of a bug going around the locker room. Other than those two designations, the injury report is identical to Wednesday's with six other players limited. The New York Jets did not make any changes to their injury report on Thursday.

Here's the latest Week 11 injury report for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jonathan Jones - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

New York Jets (6-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Duane Brown - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION