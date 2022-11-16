Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Jake Bailey among six Pats limited Wednesday

Justin Leger
Fresh of the bye week, the New England Patriots will be back in action Sunday when they host the New York Jets.

They returned to practice Wednesday and had near-perfect attendance with only defensive lineman DeMarcus Mitchell absent due to an illness. Six players, including punter Jake Bailey (back) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were limited. New England has Michael Palardy on the practice squad in case Bailey is unable to suit up.

The Jets, looking to avenge their Week 8 loss to the Patriots, listed three players as non-participants and one as limited in Wednesday's practice.

Here's the first Week 11 injury report for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (5-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No players listed

New York Jets (6-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • No Players Listed.

 

