Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Christian Barmore ruled out for Week 11

Patriots injury report: Barmore out, Bailey doubtful for Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Barmore will miss his fourth consecutive game as the New England Patriots defensive tackle has been ruled out for Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

Barmore suffered a knee injury during the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate in Friday's session.

The Patriots may also be without punter Jake Bailey, who is listed as doubtful with a back issue. If Bailey is ruled out, Michael Palardy could be elevated from the practice squad to take his place.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and linebackers Anfernee Jennings (back) and Josh Uche (hamstring) were limited in Friday's practice and are questionable for Week 11.

The Jets ruled out defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and wideout Corey Davis (knee) for Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday's full Week 11 injury report for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (5-4)

OUT

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

P Jake Bailey - Back (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Anfernee Jennings - Back (LP)

WR DeVante Parker - Knee (LP)

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (LP)

New York Jets (6-3)

OUT

DT Sheldon Rankins - Elbow (DNP)

WR Corey Davis - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

TE Kenny Yeboah - Calf (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE