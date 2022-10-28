Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Patriots rule out two key players for Week 8

Patriots-Jets injury report: Patriots rule out two key players for Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be missing two important players in Sunday's pivotal Week 8 road game against the rival New York Jets.

Starting center David Andrews was ruled out Friday with a concussion. He suffered the injury as a result of an illegal blindside hit in Monday night's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. James Ferentz will replace Andrews at center.

New England also will be without defensive lineman Christian Barmore because of a knee injury. He also didn't play against the Bears.

Three key members of the Patriots secondary -- safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, as well as cornerback Jonathan Jones -- are listed as questionable.

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was removed from the injury report earlier in the week, but he is dealing with some numbness in his left toes and foot, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

The Jets are dealing with plenty of injuries, too.

New York's top running back Breece Hall (season-ending ACL tear, best offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps tear) and top wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) all won't play Sunday.

Here are the final Week 8 injury reports for the Patriots and Jets.

New England Patriots (3-4)

OUT

C David Andrews - Concussion (DNP)

DL Christian Barmore - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring (LP)

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle (LP)

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring (LP)

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder (LP)

New York Jets (5-2)

OUT

WR Corey Davis - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE