Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Kyle Van Noy ruled out for Week 2

Patriots injury report: Van Noy to miss Week 2 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets without one of their key defensive players.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a throat injury that kept him sidelined throughout the week. Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) also will be inactive and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The good news for New England is offensive tackle Trent Brown could return after suffering a calf injury in Week 1. He's listed as questionable on Friday's injury report along with tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and tackle Yodny Cajuste.

For the Jets, linebacker Jamien Sherwood is doubtful with an ankle injury. Wide receivers Keelan Cole (knee) and Jamison Crowder (groin) are listed as questionable, as are offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (illness) and cornerback Isaiah Dunn (shoulder).

Check out the full Friday injury report for both teams below:

New England Patriots (0-1)

OUT

K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Calf

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

TE Jonnu Smith, Hip

New York Jets (0-1)

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

WR Keelan Cole, Knee

WR Jamison Crowder, Groin

OL Chuma Edoga, Illness (Non-Covid)

CB Isaiah Dunn, Shoulder