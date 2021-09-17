Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Kyle Van Noy ruled out for Week 2
Patriots injury report: Van Noy to miss Week 2 vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will take on the New York Jets without one of their key defensive players.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a throat injury that kept him sidelined throughout the week. Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) also will be inactive and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
The good news for New England is offensive tackle Trent Brown could return after suffering a calf injury in Week 1. He's listed as questionable on Friday's injury report along with tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and tackle Yodny Cajuste.
For the Jets, linebacker Jamien Sherwood is doubtful with an ankle injury. Wide receivers Keelan Cole (knee) and Jamison Crowder (groin) are listed as questionable, as are offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (illness) and cornerback Isaiah Dunn (shoulder).
Check out the full Friday injury report for both teams below:
New England Patriots (0-1)
OUT
K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
T Trent Brown, Calf
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
TE Jonnu Smith, Hip
New York Jets (0-1)
OUT
No Players Listed
DOUBTFUL
LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE
WR Keelan Cole, Knee
WR Jamison Crowder, Groin
OL Chuma Edoga, Illness (Non-Covid)
CB Isaiah Dunn, Shoulder