Patriots vs. Jets injury report: Jonathan Jones ruled out for Week 7
The New England Patriots will be without at least two defensive backs when they host the New York Jets in Week 7.
Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (concussion) both were officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium. Fellow DBs Adrian Phillips and Jalen Mills are listed as questionable, along with 14 other Patriots players.
On the Jets' side, only three players are listed on the injury report heading into the weekend. Tight end Tyler Kroft was ruled out with a back injury, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful with a hamstring, and running back Tevin Coleman was a new addition to the report with a hamstring injury of his own and is questionable.
Here are the full Friday injury reports for the Patriots and Jets ahead of Sunday's game.
New England Patriots (2-4)
OUT
CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
New York Jets (1-4)
OUT
TE Tyler Kroft, Back
DOUBTFUL
LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE
RB Tevin Coleman, Hamstring