Patriots vs. Jets injury report: 13 Pats limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots injury report: 13 players limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury report remains lengthy heading into their Week 7 matchup vs. the New York Jets.

Thirteen players were limited in Thursday's Patriots practice, including Dont'a Hightower and Deatrich Wise Jr. who missed Wednesday's session. Davon Godchaux and Jonathan Jones remained non-participants with finger and ankle injuries, respectively.

For the Jets, safety Marcus Maye was a full practice participant Thursday after being limited with an ankle injury. Tight end Tyler Kroft and linebacker C.J. Mosley missed practice for the second straight day.

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Jets ahead of Sunday's matchup.

New England Patriots (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Davon Godchaux, Finger

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

LB Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DB Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

New York Jets (1-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Tyler Kroft, Back

LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

S Adrian Colbert, Concussion

DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee

WR Jeff Smith, Concussion

FULL AVAILABILITY

S Marcus Maye, Ankle