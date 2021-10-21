Patriots vs. Jets injury report: 13 Pats limited in Thursday's practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Patriots injury report: 13 players limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' injury report remains lengthy heading into their Week 7 matchup vs. the New York Jets.
Thirteen players were limited in Thursday's Patriots practice, including Dont'a Hightower and Deatrich Wise Jr. who missed Wednesday's session. Davon Godchaux and Jonathan Jones remained non-participants with finger and ankle injuries, respectively.
For the Jets, safety Marcus Maye was a full practice participant Thursday after being limited with an ankle injury. Tight end Tyler Kroft and linebacker C.J. Mosley missed practice for the second straight day.
Week 7 QB Power Rankings: Are the Pats facing the worst QB in football?
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Jets ahead of Sunday's matchup.
New England Patriots (2-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
New York Jets (1-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Tyler Kroft, Back
LB C.J. Mosley, Hamstring
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
S Adrian Colbert, Concussion
DL Nathan Shepherd, Knee
WR Jeff Smith, Concussion
FULL AVAILABILITY
S Marcus Maye, Ankle