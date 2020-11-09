Patriots vs. Jets inactives: Sam Darnold out, Joe Flacco to start at QB for New York

Patriots vs. Jets inactives: Sam Darnold out, Joe Flacco to start at QB for NYJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will be shorthanded in Monday night's Week 9 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, to say the least.

The Patriots entered Monday already having ruled out six players for this matchup, including running back J.J. Taylor (illness), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion), tight end Dalton Keene (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee).

New England had 17 players listed as questionable on its Saturday injury report.

The Jets also have been hit hard by injuries. They had 15 players listed on their Saturday injury report, including starting quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder). He will not play Monday night, and that means veteran backup Joe Flacco will get the start.

Flacco has emerged victorious in only one of his five career regular season matchups against the Patriots.

Here are the official inactives for the Patriots and Jets.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-5)

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor

WR N'Keal Harry

TE Dalton Keene

DT Lawrence Guy

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

CB Stephon Gilmore

NEW YORK JETS (0-8)

QB Sam Darnold

QB James Morgan

WR Vyncint Smith

OL Cameron Clark

DL Quinnen Williams

LB Blake Cashman

K Sam Ficken