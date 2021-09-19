Patriots vs. Jets inactives: Keelan Cole returns, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims out

Zach Wilson is getting one of his top weapons back in Week 2, as Keelan Cole is set to make his Jets debut against the Patriots.

Cole was inactive for New York’s Week 1 matchup with the Panthers due to a knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week, but will suit up against New England. Jamison Crowder, who missed Gang Green’s season opener due to COVID and spent the week dealing with a groin injury, is inactive and will miss his second straight game.

Denzel Mims is a healthy scratch with the return of Cole and Crowder to the lineup. Mims played sparingly against the Panthers but turned his lone late-game target into a 44-yard gain.

Jamien Sherwood is out as expected with an ankle injury after not practicing at all during the week. Josh Adams, La’Mical Perine, Jason Pinnock and Jonathan Marshall round out the Jets’ inactives.

The Patriots will be without one of their best players against the Jets, as star offensive tackle Trent Brown is out with a strained calf. Kyle Van Noy (throat) and kicker Quinn Nordin (abdomen) are also out for New England. Jonnu Smith will suit up after being listed as questionable with a hip injury.