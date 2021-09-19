Patriots vs. Jets Inactives: J.J. Taylor poised to make season debut

Patriots-Jets Inactives: J.J. Taylor poised to make season debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will look a little different at running back Sunday in their Week 2 game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Second-year running back J.J. Taylor is active and expected to make his 2021 season debut after being inactive for the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is inactive after losing a fumble in the first quarter against the Dolphins last week. Perhaps this is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick teaching the University of Oklahoma product a lesson about the importance of ball security.

There aren't any other surprise inactives for the Patriots. Starting right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy (throat) already had been ruled out.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be without two of his top wide receivers with Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder both inactive.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here are the official inactives for both teams.

New England Patriots (0-1)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

TE Devin Asiasi

OT Trent Brown

LB Kyle Van Noy

LB Ronnie Perkins

DB Shaun Wade

New York Jets (0-1)

RB Josh Adams

RB La'Mical Perine

WR Denzel Mims

WR Jamison Crowder

DL Jonathan Marshall

LB Jamien Sherwood

CB Jason Pinnock