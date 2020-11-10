Patriots vs. Jets highlights: Pats avoid disaster, beat Jets on last-second field goal

Patriots avoid disaster, beat winless Jets on last-second field goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots nearly suffered one of their most embarrassing losses in recent memory Monday night, but they escaped MetLife Stadium with a 30-27 victory over the New York Jets.

New England trailed throughout the game and faced a 27-17 deficit in the fourth quarter. But the Patriots fought back and outscored the Jets 13-0 in the final 15 minutes, including a game-winning 51-yard field goal by Nick Folk as time expired.

The win snaps the Patriots' four-game losing streak. The Jets drop to 0-9 and remain the only team in the NFL without a win. New York has now lost nine consecutive games to its AFC East rival.

Here's how Monday night's Week 9 game unfolded.

FINAL SCORE: Patriots 30, Jets 27

PATRIOTS RECORD: 3-5

HIGHLIGHTS

The Patriots hadn't scored a touchdown in the first quarter all season until Monday night when they marched down the field on their opening drive. Cam Newton found the end zone from five yards out to give New England a 7-3 advantage. It also was the Pats' first lead since Week 3.

New England's first scoring drive was set up by a 33-yard strike from Newton to Jakobi Meyers.

The Jets responded in the second quarter when quarterback Joe Flacco tossed a 50-yard touchdown to Breshad Perriman.

The Jets went into halftime with a 20-10 lead after Flacco threw a 20-yard touchdown to Jamison Crowder in the final minute of the second quarter. New York went 77 yards on two plays in just 38 seconds.

The Patriots bounced back with a 13-play, 78-yard drive to open the second half and found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run by Rex Burkhead. The veteran running back ran six times for 25 yards on the drive.

The Jets kept attacking and scored their third touchdown on another Flacco pass to Perriman in the end zone. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson lost his footing and that allowed Perriman to be wide open.

The Patriots pulled within 27-20 on a field goal by Nick Folk with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The drive took 9:26 off the clock, and Newton kept it alive with this spectacular play.

Cam keeps the play alive and SOMEHOW finds Meyers for a first down. Wow. #GoPats



📺: #NEvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Mwm053xTsc pic.twitter.com/QX6k2dEcb9 — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2020

Jackson intercepted Flacco in the fourth quarter for the game's first takeaway. The Patriots cornerback now has an interception in four consecutive games, which ties a team record.

J.C. Jackson gets the PICK and the @Patriots take over with less than 6 minutes left in the game, trailing by 7.



📺: #NEvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Mwm053xTsc pic.twitter.com/AyD0PwRppy — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2020

The Patriots tied the score at 27 with another Newton touchdown run. His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the third-most in the league.

Nick Folk seals the win for the Patriots.

UP NEXT

Sunday, Nov. 15: vs. Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 22: at Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 29: vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)