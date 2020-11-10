Patriots vs. Jets game recap: Everything you need to know from Week 9

Cam Newton did it. Nick Folk did it. The New England Patriots did it. They engineered a game-winning drive for a victory in Week 9. Bill Belichick stopped the team’s four-game losing skid with a 30-27 win.

But why does this win feel .m. empty?

It would be easy to say that the Patriots are back — except that the dramatics came against the New York Jets. Not only did that cheapen the win, it also made you wonder whether the Patriots can beat anyone else this season. It’s strange to watch New England win and come away wondering if they’re even worse than we thought. Perhaps time will tell if that’s true.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know from Week 9.