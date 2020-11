This one went down to the wire, but the end result was the same as it’s been all season for New York.

Playing the worst Patriots team they’ve seen in years, the Jets controlled most of the game before a brutal fourth quarter ended with New England nailing a field goal at the end of regulation. Up by double-digits earlier in the night, Gang Green lost, 30-27, against their bitter rivals.

The Jets are now 0-9 on the season heading into their bye week.