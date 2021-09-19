Patriots vs. Jets: 4 for predictions for New York’s Week 2 matchup

The Jets-Patriots rivalry will look a lot different this year.

Both teams have new rookie quarterbacks and a lot of new players on both sides of the ball. Though Bill Belichick and most of the Patriots staff from last season remain, the Jets brought in a whole new group led by Robert Saleh during the offseason.

It’s hard to predict the trajectory of either team after just one week of play. Mac Jones and Zach Wilson looked solid in their NFL debuts, but there is no telling how each quarterback’s rookie season ultimately plays out. New York and New England are also both still working out the kinks at certain positions with the regular season still in its early stages.

Here are four predictions for the Jets’ Week 2 game against the Patriots.

New York's offense struggles

This prediction is a combination of a good Patriots defense and a bad Jets offense. New England allowed the fifth-fewest yards in Week 1 against the Dolphins, while the Jets struggled to move the ball down the field until the second half. Zach Wilson gets Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole back this week, but it may not be enough if he continues to be under constant pressure.

Jets sack Mac Jones at least twice

Jones looked phenomenal with a clean pocket against the Dolphins, so the Jets' defense will need to sack the Patriots rookie quarterback if they are going to be successful in Week 2. New York registered just one sack against the Panthers but hit Sam Darnold eight times. New England's offensive line will be without star tackle Trent Brown, which should help the Jets get after Jones.

Corey Davis scores again

Davis looked like Zach Wilson's favorite target in Week 1. He tied for the team-high with seven targets and five receptions and also scored twice. Things will be tougher against a stout Patriots' secondary, so the Jets will need to be creative with Davis to get him open. He proved capable of lining up all over the field last weekend and should once again be used in a multitude of ways.

Who wins?

Despite all the positive progress in Week 1, the Jets still aren't a great football team yet. The Patriots offer a tougher challenge than the Panthers and the problems that existed before should only be exacerbated this week. Bill Belichick's teams are notoriously good against rookie quarterbacks, too, which doesn't help Wilson's cause.

Score prediction: Patriots 20, Jets 14

