Patriots vs Jets 2024 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots close out the 2023 regular season with Sunday’s clash against the visiting New York Jets.

Neither team is playoff-bound, but the Patriots are jockeying for a potential top-three pick in the 2024 NFL draft. There’s also the very real possibility that this could be Bill Belichick’s last game as head coach in New England.

So there’s plenty of meaning left in what otherwise feels like a meaningless football game.

The last time the two teams met was back in September at MetLife Stadium, when the Patriots eked out an ugly 15-10 victory. That has been the story for the past 15 straight games with New England coming out on top of each head-to-head meeting.

We’ll see if things turn out differently this time around for a Jets team coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, while the Patriots fell in a surprisingly close road loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game:

Game information

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Jan. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NFL+ (local)

NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)

Paramount+ (local)

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (230) or New York (385)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or New York (824)

Weather

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Temperature – 35 degrees

Precipitation – 93%

Wind – 13mph

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire