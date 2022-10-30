Patriots vs Jets 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots will try to sweep their embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears under the rug and shift focus to a tough road trip against the New York Jets on Sunday.

No, the Jets won’t have Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker or Corey Davis for this game. But they will have wideout Elijah Moore back on the field, and Zach Wilson isn’t the same pushover Jets quarterback the Patriots have faced in previous meetings.

Oh, and that Jets defense can wreck an offensive game plan.

Nothing about this game screams easy bounce-back win for the Patriots. They’re going to have to dig deep to knock off a Jets team that should be pretty motivated to do the same thing to them.

Don’t think for one second Gang Green forgot about Mac Jones and the Patriots hanging 54 points on them in Week 7 last season. Speaking of Jones, he’s expected to start under center over Bailey Zappe for this game.

Here’s how to watch:

Game information

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (388) and New York (230)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and New York (824)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots -160, Jets +135

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -2.5, Jets +2.5

Over/Under (O/U): 39.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 61 degrees

Precipitation – 0%

Wind – 5mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire