Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17 inactives: N'Keal Harry out; Rhamondre Stevenson returns
The New England Patriots' offense won't include a pair of deep threats Sunday.
Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry both are inactive for the Patriots' Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Agholor was ruled out Friday with a concussion, while Harry played 95% of New England's snaps last weekend against the Buffalo Bills but only caught two of his six targets and dropped a potential first-down ball from Mac Jones in his team's 31-22 loss.
The Patriots elevated Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad this weekend, and it appears the 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver will get an opportunity to prove himself versus Jacksonville.
In the backfield, running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both active. Harris was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, while Stevenson missed last week's game while on the COVID-19/reserve list.
The Patriots are also relatively healthy on defense, where Matt Judon, Ju'Whuan Bentley and Josh Uche were all activated off COVID reserve this weekend. Veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower also is active despite not practicing Friday due to a knee injury.
Here are the official inactive lists for a Patriots-Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
New England Patriots (9-6)
QB Jarrett Stidham
WR Nelson Agholor
WR N'Keal Harry
RB J.J. Taylor
CB Joejuan Williams
CB Shaun Wade
TE Devin Asiasi
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
RB Mekhi Sargent
TE James O'Shaughnessy
CB Nevin Lawson
OLB Dakota Allen