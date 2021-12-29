Patriots vs. Jaguars injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new Pats additions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) each were new additions to Wednesday's report and were among 10 Pats players limited in practice. Wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were the only players to not participate.

The Jaguars enter Sunday's matchup with only three players on Wednesday's injury report. However, they'll be without their most productive offensive weapon as running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16.

What's causing Jones' struggles? Cassel sees a mechanical issue

Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.

New England Patriots (9-6)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

  • S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder

  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee

  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee

  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

  • CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Did Not Participate

  • TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

  • T Will Richardson, Finger

Limited Availability

  • LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Recommended Stories