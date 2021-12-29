Patriots vs. Jaguars injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new Pats additions
Patriots injury report: J.C. Jackson among three new additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Three new names appeared on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson (elbow), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) each were new additions to Wednesday's report and were among 10 Pats players limited in practice. Wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) were the only players to not participate.
The Jaguars enter Sunday's matchup with only three players on Wednesday's injury report. However, they'll be without their most productive offensive weapon as running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 16.
Here are the official Wednesday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.
New England Patriots (9-6)
Did Not Participate
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
Limited Availability
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Full Availability
No Players Listed.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
Did Not Participate
TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip
T Will Richardson, Finger
Limited Availability
LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder
Full Availability
No Players Listed.