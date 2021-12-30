Patriots vs. Jaguars injury report: Shaq Mason misses Thursday's practice
Not much has changed on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, but one big presence was missing from Thursday's practice.
Veteran guard Shaq Mason was absent due to an illness. Otherwise, the Patriots' practice report is identical to Wednesday's with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe as non-participants and 10 players limited.
The Jaguars only have two players listed on their Thursday injury report, but they currently have a whopping 27 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.
New England Patriots (9-6)
Did Not Participate
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf
G Shaq Mason, Illness
Limited Availability
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N'Keal Harry, Hip
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Full Availability
No Players Listed.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
Did Not Participate
TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip
Limited Availability
LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder
Full Availability
No Players Listed.