Patriots vs. Jaguars injury report: Shaq Mason misses Thursday's practice

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Patriots injury report: Key OL absent from Thursday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Not much has changed on the New England Patriots' injury report ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, but one big presence was missing from Thursday's practice.

Veteran guard Shaq Mason was absent due to an illness. Otherwise, the Patriots' practice report is identical to Wednesday's with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and safety Joshuah Bledsoe as non-participants and 10 players limited.

The Jaguars only have two players listed on their Thursday injury report, but they currently have a whopping 27 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here are the official Thursday injury reports for the Patriots and Jaguars.

New England Patriots (9-6)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

  • S Joshuah Bledsoe, Calf

  • G Shaq Mason, Illness

Limited Availability 

  • C David Andrews, Shoulder

  • DL Christian Barmore, Knee

  • RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

  • K Nick Folk, Left Knee

  • RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

  • WR N'Keal Harry, Hip

  • LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

  • CB J.C. Jackson, Elbow

  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

  • S Adrian Phillips, Knee

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Did Not Participate

  • TE James O'Shaughnessy, Hip

Limited Availability

  • LB Allen Dakota, Shoulder

Full Availability

  • No Players Listed.

