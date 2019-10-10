Patriots vs. Giants Week 6 inactives: Patrick Chung returns for New England defense

The New England Patriots and New York Giants both will be missing key players on offense for Thursday night's Week 6 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Giants are in the worse situation, however. New York will be without its top two running backs in Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, its starting tight end in Evan Engram and one of its top two wide receivers in Sterling Shepard. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones already had a stiff challenge against an elite Patriots defense that leads the league in many statistical categories, and now his job is much tougher due to these injuries.

The Patriots will be thin at wide receiver with Phillip Dorsett unable to play. He left last week's road win over the Washington Redskins in the first quarter because of a hamstring injury -- the same issue that will sideline him against the Giants. Veteran running back Rex Burkhead has been a useful player for the Pats in both the running and passing attacks through five games, but he also won't play Thursday night due to a foot injury.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung will return after missing Week 5, which means New England's stellar defense is back to full strength.

Here are the inactives for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-0)

QB Cody Kessler

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Damien Harris

WR Phillip Dorsett

CB Joejuan Williams

DT Byron Cowart

OT Korey Cunningham













NEW YORK GIANTS (2-3)

RB Saquon Barkley

RB Wayne Gallman

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Evan Engram

OT Eric Smith

G Chad Slade

LB Tae Davis













