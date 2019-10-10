Patriots vs. Giants Week 6 live score, highlights, analysis and injury updates
The New York Giants face the daunting task of playing the undefeated New England Patriots on the road Thursday night with most of their best offensive players unable to play because of injuries.
If that scenario wasn't bad enough for New York, it also must deal with difficult weather conditions expected to include plenty of rain and winds blowing from 15 to 25 mph at Gillette Stadium.
The Giants will be without starting running back Saquon Barkley, backup running back Wayne Gallman, No. 2 wide receiver Sterling Shepard and starting tight end Evan Engram due to injuries. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will need to give the best performance of his young career to keep this game competitive without many of his top offensive weapons. Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 17-point betting favorites for this game.
Will the Giants spoil another unbeaten run by the Patriots, or will New England keep cruising and earn an 18th consecutive victory at home? Keep it right here for all of the latest highlights, score updates, injuries and quick analysis from Patriots vs. Giants.
7:25 p.m.: Interesting comments here from Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a potential return of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft on @nflnetwork just now: "We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn't put his retirement papers in. We can always pray and hope …. That's a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk."
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2019
7 p.m.: Inactives for both teams:
PATRIOTS
QB Cody Kessler
RB Rex Burkhead
RB Damien Harris
WR Phillip Dorsett
CB Joejuan Williams
DT Byron Cowart
OT Korey Cunningham
GIANTS
RB Saquon Barkley
RB Wayne Gallman
WR Sterling Shepard
TE Evan Engram
OT Eric Smith
G Chad Slade
LB Tae Davis
6:30 p.m. ET: Let's start the blog with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's arrival and head coach Bill Belichick checking out the field conditions a few hours before kickoff.
The 🐐 is in the building! pic.twitter.com/VhrDZCsid8
— Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 10, 2019
Don't usually see Bill Belichick checking out the field at home pregame. Today's forecast may have brought him out 👀 ⛈️ 🌀 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/0IKqBYiTrR
— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 10, 2019
