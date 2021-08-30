Patriots vs. Giants game recap: Everything you need to know

The New England Patriots capped off their 2021 preseason with an undefeated record.

New England had a thrilling win against the Washington Football Team, blew out the Philadelphia Eagles and walked away with an exciting 22-20 win against the New York Giants on Sunday night. Cam Newton played limited snaps and didn’t have the greatest performance, while Mac Jones proved why he’s pro-ready. We’ll discuss the quarterback battle more in just a moment.

Bill Belichick’s team was without key starters in Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Stephon Gilmore. Still, the Patriots showed dominance — especially with the sneaky good running backs in Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor.

Here’s a recap of the Patriots’ resilient win over the Giants.

Final score: Patriots win, 22-20

1 2 3 4 F NE 3 3 13 3 22 NY 0 7 0 13 20

Notes on the quarterback position battle

Newton had a less-than-ideal performance, finishing the day throwing 2 of 5 for 10 yards and an interception during two drives. The 32-year-old's interception wasn't entirely on him -- Giants linebacker Blake Martinez made the play of the game. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1432110067101224960?s=20 As Patriots Wire's Henry McKenna stated, the team giving Newton limited snaps was likely an indicator that he will be the starter during Week 1. https://twitter.com/McKennAnalysis/status/1432116747012816896?s=20 Jones went through more adversity than he did in the first two games, but he pulled away with a solid outing. The No. 15 pick finished the game throwing 10 of 14 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Similar to the first couple games, he looked extremely comfortable and made adjustments in the pocket that were veteran-like. Jones was sacked four times and lost 20 yards, but he continued to get back up with confidence and show his resiliency. Although he may not get the starting role for Week 1 -- Jones will be ready for his moment to shine when the opportunity comes.

It was over when...

...Jones threw the 17-yard touchdown to Isaiah Zuber. The Patriots were stagnant offensively in the first half, outside of the two field goals, and the Zuber touchdown came right before Mike Glennon hit the field. Once Daniel Jones left the field, the Patriots had a three-and-out and followed it up with with another touchdown by Stevenson. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1432127718104047616?s=20

Keys to the game

The Patriots' goal-line stand on the Giants' third drive caused a huge momentum-shift for the team. Daniel Jones was stopped on third-and-eight in the red zone, but Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson had a holding penalty to cause a first down. The defensive line held the Giants on the one-yard line and D'Angelo Ross pulled off a crucial interception to prevent points.

Taylor is cementing himself as one of the team's more important players -- he returned kicks and punts while rushing and receiving the ball with efficiency. Taylor was a spark plug during slow moments with the Patriots' offense and he's also part of the reason New England felt comfortable letting go of Michel.

Back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter sealed the win. Jones led the Patriots to a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the third. The Patriots forced a three-and-out and followed that up with a four-play, 50-yard drive that was capped by Stevenson's nine-yard carry.

Quinn Nordin's 37-yard field goal at the end of the game was arguably the most important play to complete the victory. The Patriots had a five-point lead with six minutes remaining in the game and Nordin's field goal created the separation that was too much to overcome for New York.

3 stars of the game

⭐️⭐️⭐️: Taylor, RB: As aforementioned, the undrafted running back was everywhere. He's proven to be reliable from numerous positions and he collectively had 140 yards. ⭐️⭐️: Jones, QB: Despite being sacked four times, Jones overcame the adversity and put together a winning performance. He showed poise throughout the game and proved why he'll be ready for his moment when it comes. ⭐️: Kristian Wilkerson, WR: He finished the night with four catches for 72 yards, with a long of 27. He's been a training camp standout and could provide valuable depth going forward.

Next up: vs. the Miami Dolphins for Week 1

After a long offseason following the Patriots' 7-9 year in 2020, the Miami Dolphins are next up in a home matchup. New England's roster has vastly improved and the Henry-Smith tight end duo will finally be on the field. While it'll likely be Newton in Week 1 -- the Patriots have two weeks to figure out which quarterback they'd like to hit the field.

