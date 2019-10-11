Patriots vs. Giants analysis: Best, worst from New England's 35-14 win

The New England Patriots improved to 6-0 with a 35-14 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night, but it was far from a pretty performance by the defending Super Bowl champs at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots offense struggled throughout the game, particuarly on the ground with 114 rushing yards on 34 carries (3.4 yards per attempt). New England's defense again stepped up with a brilliant performance, forcing four turnovers and holding the Giants to just 2-for-10 on third downs.

What stood out from Thursday night's Week 6 matchup?

