Patriots vs Giants 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots embark on a road trip to East Rutherford for a head-to-head showdown with the New York Giants on Sunday.

If the Patriots are in the driver’s seat of the 2023 struggle-bus, the Giants are riding shotgun. Both teams have already ruined their playoff hopes a little past the midway point of the season.

Unlike the Patriots, however, the Giants did manage to win their last outing against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Patriots traveled across an ocean to get beat in disappointing fashion by the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

New England will be the fresher team coming into this matchup off a bye week. But will it even matter considering all of the other problems with the team?

The Patriots have been indecisive all week with their starting quarterback situation, and they don’t have reliable blocking up front to protect whoever gets the nod. And when it comes to having the skilled position players to challenge opposing defenses consistently—forget about it.

Yet, there’s still a chance the struggling Giants could be even worse than this bad version of the Patriots. Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game:

Game information

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Sunday, Nov. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Live Stream

NFL+ (local)

NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)

Paramount+ (local)

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

FOX

WFXT-TV Channel 25

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (380) or New York (823)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or New York (225)

Weather

Temperature – 46 degrees

Precipitation – 7%

Wind – 6mph

