Patriots vs. Falcons Week 11 inactives: Cordarrelle Patterson out for Atlanta

Patriots vs. Falcons Week 11 inactives: No Patterson for Atlanta originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There will be no Cordarrelle Patterson revenge game on Thursday Night Football.

Patterson, who won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in his lone season in Foxboro, will be inactive for Thursday night's game in Atlanta against his former team due to an ankle injury.

Through just nine games in 2021, Patterson has already racked up a career high in both receiving yards (473) and rushing yards (303) as a true dual threat for the Falcons -- perhaps the only threat who warrants respect from opposing defenses for Atlanta.

The Patriots, meanwhile, will get tight end Jonnu Smith, running back Damien Harris and linebacker Chase Winovich back for the contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their first trip back to the site of their most recent championship. Running back J.J. Taylor is the most notable inactive for New England with Harris back and Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden in the fold in the backfield.

New England has won its last six matchups against Atlanta, including a 34-28 overtime victory in Super Bowl LI.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Falcons, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET:

New England Patriots (6-4)

J.J. Taylor, RB

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Devin Asiasi, TE

Yasir Durant, G

Ronnie Perkins, DE

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

Christian Blake, WR

Kendall Sheffield, CB

Jaylinn Hawkins, S

John Cominsky, DL

Marlon Davidson, DL

Tyeler Davison, DL