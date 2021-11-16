Patriots vs. Falcons injury report: Damien Harris among 15 Pats limited

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris among 15 players limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' injury report heading into their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons is a lengthy one.

Fifteen players were limited in Tuesday's practice. Among them were running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski, who missed Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with concussions.

The only Pats player missing from the session was defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who's dealing with an illness.

For the Falcons, dynamic running back Cordarrelle Patterson was limited with an ankle injury.

Here are the official Tuesday injury reports for the Patriots and Falcons.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)

Did Not Participate

DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

Limited Availability

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Hip

OT Trent Brown, Calf

S Kyle Dugger, Ankle

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Forearm

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Full Availability

No Players Listed

Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

Did Not Participate

CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring

LB Daren Bates, groin

TE Hayden Hurst, ankle

Limited Availability

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle

Full Availability