Patriots vs. Falcons injury report: Damien Harris among 15 Pats limited
Patriots injury report: Damien Harris among 15 players limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots' injury report heading into their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons is a lengthy one.
Fifteen players were limited in Tuesday's practice. Among them were running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski, who missed Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns with concussions.
The only Pats player missing from the session was defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who's dealing with an illness.
For the Falcons, dynamic running back Cordarrelle Patterson was limited with an ankle injury.
Here are the official Tuesday injury reports for the Patriots and Falcons.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
Did Not Participate
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
Limited Availability
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Concussion
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
Full Availability
No Players Listed
Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
Did Not Participate
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
Limited Availability
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle
Full Availability
DL Jonathan Bullard, Concussion
TE Lee Smith, back