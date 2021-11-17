Patriots vs. Falcons injury report: Damien Harris likely to return in Week 11
Patriots-Falcons injury report: Damien Harris likely to return in Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots are set to get a boost at running back for Thursday night's Week 11 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Damien Harris is not on the final injury report for this matchup -- a positive update after he missed the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns and was on the Monday and Tuesday injury reports with a concussion. Harris leads the Patriots with 547 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The Patriots have 13 players listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Patriots Talk Podcast: Is this Belichick’s best yet? Did luck or design land Mac in New England? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube
The Falcons already have ruled out three players, including tight end Hayden Hurst. The real unknown for Atlanta is whether running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will play. He was a limited participant in practice all week due to an ankle injury. Patterson is officially questionable.
Here is the final Week 11 injury report for the Patriots and Falcons. It should be noted that Atlanta did not practice Wednesday, so its report is an estimate.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-4)
OUTNo players
DOUBTFULNo players
QUESTIONABLE
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Hip
OT Trent Brown, Calf
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
WR N'Keal Harry, Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Jalen Mills, Forearm
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)
OUT
LB Daren Bates, groin
TE Hayden Hurst, ankle
CB Kendall Sheffield, hamstring
DOUBTFULNo players
QUESTIONABLE
S Jaylinn Hawkins, ankle
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, ankle