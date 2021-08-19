Patriots vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online

Patriots vs. Eagles live stream: Watch Week 2 NFL preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will play a Week 2 NFL preseason game Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and it's a pivotal game for players on the roster bubble.

There's only three preseason matchups this year, so this could be the best chance for players who haven't locked up a roster spot to impress their coaching staffs.

It's also a huge moment in the Patriots' quarterback competition between rookie Mac Jones and veteran Cam Newton. Newton started last week's preseason opener versus the Washington Football Team and played two drives. Jones played the next five series. Jones' performance was a bit better than Newton's, but neither player was fantastic.

It'll be interesting to see if Jones plays more with the starters against the Eagles than he did versus Washington. Most of his reps in the first preseason game came against backups on Washington's defense.

This game also is a great opportunity for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to take another step in his development. He played very well in the two joint practices between the Eagles and Patriots earlier this week. It sounds like Philly's 2021 first-round draft pick, former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, reportedly is expected to play versus New England. It would be Smith's first NFL game action.

Here's all the information you need to watch tonight's preseason action featuring the Patriots and Eagles.

Time

The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 19.

TV Channel

The game will be broadcast on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston and NFL Network nationally.

Live Stream

Live stream: Patriots.com (Local market games are restricted; check TV listings for availability)

Mobile app: Patriots mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Radio

Station: 98.5 The Sports Hub