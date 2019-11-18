Patriots vs. Eagles analysis: Best & worst from New England's 17-10 win

It wasn't exactly a pretty victory, but it didn't need to be for the Patriots. There's no such thing as style points.

The Patriots often looked rusty in their first game after the bye, and after falling into an early 10-0 hole, New England scored the final 17 points of the game to kick off the post-bye part of their schedule with a 17-10 win in Philadelphia.

The defense was up to its old tricks, holding the Eagles to 3-for-13 on third down and just 81 yards on the ground - but the offense has some issues to work on.

Tom Brady had 21 incompletions and a mediocre QB rating of 67.3, while New England converted on just one of three trips to the red zone.

From N'Keal Harry's debut to trick plays both successful and unsuccessful, here are the best and worst things Tom E. Curran saw in the game.

