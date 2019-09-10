Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2 game referee officiated Super Bowl XLIX

The New England Patriots have a winning history with the referee assigned to their Week 2 road game against the rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Football Zebras published Tuesday the officiating crew assignments for each game this week, and Bill Vinovich is the referee the Patriots-Dolphins matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots have a 7-3 record (including the playoffs) in games during which Vinovich was the referee. He also was the referee for Patriots playoff wins in the 2014 AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl XLIX versus the Seattle Seahawks.

The most recent Patriots game Vinovich officiated was New England's 34-10 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans last season. Before that matchup, his most recent Patriots game was their 2017 season-opening defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots enter Week 2 at 1-0 after a 33-3 demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins are 0-1 after being dominated 59-10 by the Baltimore Ravens. Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 18.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, making it one of the biggest spreads of the last decade.

