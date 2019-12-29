Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17 inactives: Jon Jones returns, Sony Michel active

The New England Patriots will be without two important members of their secondary for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty (groin injury) will miss his fourth game of the regular season. Safety Terrence Brooks is inactive for the first time all season. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice because of a groin injury.

There is some good news on the injury front for the Patriots, though.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones is back after missing last week's win over the Buffalo Bills with a groin injury. Starting running back Sony Michel is active after being a late addition to the injury report Saturday as questionable due to illness. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon also is active despite missing the Week 16 victory with an ankle injury.

Here are the official inactives for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-3)

Cody Kessler, QB

Damien Harris, RB

Ryan Izzo, TE

Jermaine Eluemunor, OL

Byron Cowart, DT

Jason McCourty, CB

Terrence Brooks, SS













MIAMI DOLPHINS (4-11)

Allen Hurns, WR

Clive Walford, TE

Keaton Sutherland, C/G

J'Marcus Webb, OL

Taco Charlton, DE

Vince Biegel, LB

Jomal Wiltz, CB













