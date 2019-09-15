Patriots vs. Dolphins live stream: Watch NFL Week 2 game online

The New England Patriots have lost five of their last six games against the Dolphins in Miami, but very few people expect that trend to continue Sunday.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 18.5-point favorites over the Dolphins entering Week 2, and it's one of the largest spreads of the decade.

The Patriots dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 33-3 Week 1 win at home. The Dolphins were crushed 59-10 by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The Dolphins are likely to be one of the three worst teams in the NFL this season, and Sunday's scoreline in Miami could be just as ugly as it was last week. Why? The Patriots are expected to incorporate the league's best wide receiver into their offense.

Antonio Brown traveled to Miami and is expected to play. He practiced all week, and giving him reps against one of the league's worst defenses isn't a bad way to ease him into a complex offense like the Patriots'.

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports





