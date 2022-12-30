Patriots vs. Dolphins injury report: Marcus Jones, three others ruled out

Patriots injury report: Secondary will be short-handed vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' secondary will be short-handed for Sunday's crucial game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive backs Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jack Jones (knee) have been ruled out for the Week 17 showdown. That makes the statuses of starting cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin) and Jonathan Jones (chest) even more important heading into the matchup. Both were limited in Friday's practice and are officially listed as questionable.

Also ruled out are tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver DeVante Parker due to concussions. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable along with tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee).

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Offensive tackle Eric Fisher is listed as doubtful while a handful of key players including linebacker Bradley Chubb and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) are questionable.

Here's the complete Friday injury report for the Patriots and Dolphins. Sunday's game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots (7-8)

Out

CB Jack Jones, Knee (DNP)

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion (DNP)

Doubtful

No Players Listed.

Questionable

TE Hunter Henry, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

Miami Dolphins (8-7)

Out

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion (DNP)

Doubtful

T Eric Fisher, Calf (DNP)

Questionable