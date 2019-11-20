Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu among WRs listed

The New England Patriots have several wide receivers on their first Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu picked up an ankle injury in New England's Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he did not participate in Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium. Fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion) also didn't practice. Julian Edelman was the other receiver on the injury report. He was a limited participant in practice due to a shoulder ailment.

The Patriots really can't afford to have key wide receivers injured right now, given the struggles their pass offense has shown in recent weeks. New England scored only one offensive touchdown versus Philly, and it was an Edelman touchdown pass to Sanu.

A pair of offensive linemen highlighted the Cowboys injury report. Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice and right guard Zack Martin was limited. The Cowboys have allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league, so these injuries could be quite impactful because the Patriots defense has tallied the second-most sacks in the league.

Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle





LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

DE John Simon, Elbow













FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed



DALLAS COWBOYS (6-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T La'el Collins, Knee/Back

LB Joe Thomas, Illness





LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Zack Martin, Back/Ankle/Elbow

G Connor Williams, Knee

DT Antwaun Woods, Shoulder







FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Amari Cooper, Knee

S Jeff Heath, Shoulder

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Neck







