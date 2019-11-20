Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu among WRs listed
The New England Patriots have several wide receivers on their first Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday's game versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu picked up an ankle injury in New England's Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and he did not participate in Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium. Fellow wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (concussion) also didn't practice. Julian Edelman was the other receiver on the injury report. He was a limited participant in practice due to a shoulder ailment.
The Patriots really can't afford to have key wide receivers injured right now, given the struggles their pass offense has shown in recent weeks. New England scored only one offensive touchdown versus Philly, and it was an Edelman touchdown pass to Sanu.
A pair of offensive linemen highlighted the Cowboys injury report. Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice and right guard Zack Martin was limited. The Cowboys have allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league, so these injuries could be quite impactful because the Patriots defense has tallied the second-most sacks in the league.
Here are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
DE John Simon, Elbow
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
DALLAS COWBOYS (6-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T La'el Collins, Knee/Back
LB Joe Thomas, Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Zack Martin, Back/Ankle/Elbow
G Connor Williams, Knee
DT Antwaun Woods, Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Amari Cooper, Knee
S Jeff Heath, Shoulder
DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Neck
