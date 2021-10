Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report: Shaq Mason ruled out for Week 6

Patriots injury report: Shaq Mason out, seven players questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offensive line will be short-handed again when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Shaq Mason has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup due to an abdomen injury. Fellow guard Michael Onwenu will return from the COVID-19/reserve list, but tackle Trent Brown remains on injured reserve and Isaiah Wynn has yet to be activated from the COVID list.

Seven other Pats players, including running back Damien Harris (ribs) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

For the Cowboys, star running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) are among those listed as questionable. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) is the only player ruled out for Dallas.

Here are the full Week 6 injury reports for the Patriots and Cowboys.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

OUT

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Ribs (LP)

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

DALLAS COWBOYS (4-1)

OUT

DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle (LP)

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs (LP)

DE Randy Gregory, Knee (LP)

S Damontae Kazee, Hip (LP)

T Tyron Smith, Neck (DNP)

S Donavan Wilson, Groin (LP)