Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report: Damien Harris misses Wednesday's practice

Patriots injury report: Damien Harris missed Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had 12 players on Wednesday's injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Damien Harris was a non-participant in practice after injuring his ribs during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Also sidelined were guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion).

Nine Patriots players were limited, including cornerbacks Jalen Mills (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle). Mills missed Sunday's game with the injury.

The Cowboys have six players on their injury report including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who like Harris is nursing a rib injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has six interceptions through five games, did not participate in practice due to an ankle issue.

Here are the full Wednesday practice reports for both teams ahead of the Week 6 matchup:

New England Patriots (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Ribs

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder

DB Cody Davis, Knee

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

Dallas Cowboys (4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle

CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs

DE Randy Gregory, Knee

S Donavan Wilson, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY

T Ty Nsekhe, Illness