Patriots vs. Cowboys injury report: Damien Harris misses Wednesday's practice
Patriots injury report: Damien Harris missed Wednesday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots had 12 players on Wednesday's injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Damien Harris was a non-participant in practice after injuring his ribs during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Also sidelined were guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion).
Nine Patriots players were limited, including cornerbacks Jalen Mills (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle). Mills missed Sunday's game with the injury.
The Cowboys have six players on their injury report including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who like Harris is nursing a rib injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has six interceptions through five games, did not participate in practice due to an ankle issue.
Here are the full Wednesday practice reports for both teams ahead of the Week 6 matchup:
New England Patriots (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Ribs
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Dallas Cowboys (4-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle
CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs
DE Randy Gregory, Knee
S Donavan Wilson, Groin
FULL AVAILABILITY
T Ty Nsekhe, Illness