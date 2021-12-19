Patriots vs. Colts Week 15 inactives: Damien Harris sits for New England

Patriots vs. Colts Week 15 inactives: New England without leading rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As expected, the New England Patriots will be without leading rusher Damien Harris on Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris, who rushed for a season-high 111 yards against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, had been ruled out of the game in Thursday's injury report.

Defensive back Joejuan Williams, who played a season-low four defensive snaps against the Bills, is also inactive.

The Colts, meanwhile, will be without their starting center against New England.

Here are the official inactive lists for the Patriots and Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (9-4)

QB Jarrett Stidham

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

DB Joejuan Williams

RB Damien Harris

OT Yodny Cajuste

TE Devin Asiasi

Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

DE Ben Banogu

OT Julien Davenport

LB Malik Jefferson

C Ryan Kelly

RB Marlon Mack

WR Mike Strachan