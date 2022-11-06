Patriots vs. Colts preview: How Pats' offense can exploit Indy's scheme

Perry: How Patriots can exploit Colts in gotta-have-it matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- This is one the Patriots have to have. Not just because Indy is an eminently beatable team for a fringe playoff candidate like the Patriots. But the Colts are beatable team that, at this point, is asking to be beaten.

They just traded one of their most talented offensive weapons, running back Nyheim Hines, to the Bills. They just fired their offensive coordinator, Marcus Brady. And they've benched the best quarterback on their roster because he's expensive.

That last one might be the most damning. Go back and read it again.

Curran: Patriots should give Mac Jones all the rope he needs at QB

Now, there's no question Matt Ryan been disappointing since arriving to the Colts via trade in the offseason. But he's been bad thanks in large part to factors beyond his control, including -- first and foremost -- that his offensive line has been a disaster. They rank 28th in pass-protection grade by Pro Football Focus. Despite having a big-name guard in Quenton Nelson, the Colts also can't get anything going on the ground, ranking 29th in yards per carry.

Without a representative running game, without time to work from the pocket, Ryan couldn't elevate his new offense.

The Colts aren't benching Ryan simply because he's been bad, though. He's still in all likelihood a better option than second-year passer Sam Ehlinger. But because Ryan has over $17 million guaranteed for injury next season -- on top of the $12 million he's been fully guaranteed for 2023 -- the Colts have decided to move on.

Indy owner Jim Irsay's options were A) to keep playing Ryan to try get the most out the team's financial investment in the veteran quarterback (not to mention trying to get something out of the third-rounder sent to Atlanta in the trade), or B) bench Ryan. Option B would make sure Ryan doesn't suffer an injury that would force him to fail a physical in March, thereby making sure the Colts don't have to pay him $29 million next year.

Story continues

They're saving costs. They're moving on. They've sold off a valuable piece. Their eyes are toward the future. They're not trying to compete for anything this year.

While the Patriots aren't talented enough at the moment to be able to roll out their helmets in any given week and beat up on a bad team -- their Monday Night Football loss to the Bears at home is evidence of that -- this is one they should win. And if they want to have a shot at the postseason, this is one they probably have to win.

Let's get to the specific matchups this week that'll determine the outcome...

Matchup that will decide the first half

Sam Ehlinger's legs vs. Patriots front seven

When Ehlinger entered into the draft out of Texas, he drew comparisons to Tim Tebow from NFL evaluators. He was a thickly-built athlete (6-foot-1, 222 pounds) who could create yardage as part of a designed running game. He was a leader. He wasn't the most polished passer. Righty Tebow.

Ehlinger has a better arm than Tebow did, but it's the mobility element of Ehlinger's game that the Patriots will have to account for early on Sunday.

They allowed Justin Fields to run for 82 yards on 14 carries. They allowed Lamar Jackson to rush for 107 yards on 11 carries. Ehlinger isn't that kind of athlete, but he can run, and the Colts would be foolish not to try to execute some of the same concepts that gashed the Patriots when they hosted the Bears and Ravens.

And even if Ehlinger isn't creating yards with his legs, he was an effective enough passer on the move against the Commanders that that should be a focal point as well for Bill Belichick, Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

Contain Ehlinger. Force him to win from the pocket. If they can do that, they may be able to pressure him into some mistakes that help them to an early lead.

Matchup that will surprise you

Patriots run defense vs. Colts run game

We might've spoiled this one, but the Colts aren't as good up front as you'd expect. Last year with Jonathan Taylor as the centerpiece to everything Indy did offensively, they were a terror to try to stop. Teams knew they were going to get a healthy dose of Taylor every week. Still, they couldn't stop him.

Now? Taylor hasn't been the same guy thanks to injury -- his yards after contact per attempt are down by 40 percent -- and this week in particular he's out with a nagging ankle issue. No Taylor, no problem? Running backs are products of their blocking anyway, you say?

Patriots Talk Podcast: Chris Long goes deep on time with Patriots and life in general | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

There are 127 players in the league with at least 150 run-blocking snaps, per PFF, and the highest-graded member of the Colts is tackle Braden Smith (40th). Quenton Nelson (93rd), Ryan Kelly (102nd) and Matt Pryor (117th) round out Indy's qualifiers. Not pretty. (The Patriots, by comparison, have three top-30 run-blockers and four in the top-50.)

The Patriots have not been very effective at defending the run this season; they're 27th in that regard, per Football Outsiders DVOA. But this is the kind of matchup that should get them on the right track.

Matchup that will bring you joy

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Gus Bradley

Patriots pass-catching backs for the Patriots have tended to feast against the Cover-3 scheme run by Bradley and other products of the Pete Carroll coaching tree.

Shane Vereen lit up Seattle in the Super Bowl with a record-setting performance as a receiver. James White followed that up with a record-setting performance of his own in the Super Bowl two years later against Dan Quinn's Falcons. White blew up again two years after that against Bradley and the Chargers when he went off for 15 catches and 97 yards in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

More recently, pass-catching backs have torched the Jets and Carroll pupil Robert Saleh. In their last three games against Saleh's scheme, White, Stevenson and Brandon Bolden combined for 19 catches on 20 targets for a whopping 196 yards.

The Patriots signed J.J. Taylor off the practice squad to the active roster this week, but Stevenson should still be the clear-cut No. 1 option in the backfield across situations as Damien Harris (illness) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) are questionable headed into Sunday.

Against a talented Colts front (more on that in a minute), Mac Jones may not have a lot of time to hold the ball in the pocket. That means, like last week -- when Stevenson saw seven targets, second-most on the team -- the second-year workhorse back for the Patriots should have a field day.

Matchup that will take years off your life

Patriots run game vs. Colts defensive line

This is the one area where things could go sideways for the Patriots on Sunday.

David Andrews remains out with a concussion. Marcus Cannon suffered a concussion this week and has been placed on injured reserve. Cole Strange is coming off a week in which he was benched. His replacement against the Jets? Isaiah Wynn, who now may end up starting again at right tackle due to Cannon's absence.

James Ferentz (in for Andrews) and Strange will both have their hands full with an interior defensive line that includes mega-talent DeForest Buckner and space-eater extraordinaire Grover Stewart. The Patriots could opt to play Yodny Cajuste at right tackle this week and have him square off with Colts 2021 first-rounder Kwity Paye. On the other side, Trent Brown will have to use his size to stun Yannick Ngakoue's speed around the left edge.

The Indy front is assignment-sound, and with linebacker Shaquille Leonard organizing things from the second level, they've been among the best run-stuffers in the league (sixth in rush defense DVOA, third in yards per carry allowed). That means the game will fall on the shoulders of a second-year quarterback playing behind a banged-up offensive line against an imposing group of pass-rushers...

Matchup that will determine the outcome

Mac Jones vs. Colts secondary

...For the second straight week, there's a good chance Mac Jones won't have much time to throw the football. (He was the fifth-quickest getting the football out of his hands in Week 8, with an average time to throw of 2.52 seconds.) Buckner, in particular, has to be licking his chops to get to Jones by slicing through the middle of the Patriots pocket.

"Buckner is as good, I mean, he's as good as there is," Belichick said this week. "He's up there with all the (top players at the position). [Aaron] Donald, [Cameron] Heyward, Chris Jones. Just, whoever you want to talk about. He's statistically right there, and he plays that way. He's got a ton of production. A ton of tackles. Sacks, quarterback hits, batted balls, forced fumbles, you name it. He's got it all."

What can Jones do to beat Buckner and the rest of the Indianapolis rush? Get the ball out quickly.

Next Pats Podcast: Patriots just skimming the surface on RPO package that could JUMPSTART Mac Jones | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Patriots showed an ability to adjust in exactly that type of scenario last week against the Jets and their talented front. After spending the bulk of the first month of the season prior to Jones' ankle injury airing out the football on a regular basis -- he was, on average, the deepest thrower in the league for a time -- Jones and the Patriots turned to their quick-hitting passing game at MetLife Stadium, using a hefty dose of RPOs.

Jones' average intended air yards was the shortest in the NFL in Week 8 (4.5 yards), thanks in part to some of those run-pass option tosses that tended to travel along or behind the line of scrimmage.

Can the Patriots stick with that kind of plan? Can they sprinkle in some variation in their RPO package -- most throws on those calls were bubble screens to the outside -- and keep the Colts second and third-level defenders guessing?

Luckily for Jones and Co., the Colts secondary isn't quite what the Jets had. Indy is 20th in pass defense DVOA and 24th in opposing quarterback rating allowed this season. Jones may have to live off of quick-hitters Sunday because of Colts pressure. But if there are moments when he is afforded time, there should be more openings down the field this weekend than there were in his return to the role of full-time starter a week ago.

Prediction: Patriots 23, Colts 16