Patriots vs. Colts injury report: Jonathan Taylor, Stephon Gilmore miss practice

Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice

The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams.

The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs.

Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game.

The Patriots had four players -- center David Andrews, running back Damien Harris, safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver DeVante Parker -- miss practice Wednesday.

Andrews suffered a concussion in the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears and didn't play in the Week 8 victory over the New York Jets. Harris returned to the lineup in Week 8 after not playing against the Bears. Parker played only one snap against the Jets.

McCourty didn't miss practice due to injury. It was a planned off day to help keep the 35-year-old defensive back fresh.

The Colts also had a few important players miss Wednesday's practice, including star running back Jonathan Taylor and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Here's the first Week 9 injury report for the Patriots and Colts.

New England Patriots (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

RB Damien Harris - Illness

S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

FULL PARTICIPATION

No players listed

Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel

DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Ryan Kelly - Knee

DE Kwity Paye - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION