Patriots vs. Colts injury report: Jonathan Taylor, Stephon Gilmore miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams.
The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs.
Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game.
The Patriots had four players -- center David Andrews, running back Damien Harris, safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver DeVante Parker -- miss practice Wednesday.
Andrews suffered a concussion in the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears and didn't play in the Week 8 victory over the New York Jets. Harris returned to the lineup in Week 8 after not playing against the Bears. Parker played only one snap against the Jets.
McCourty didn't miss practice due to injury. It was a planned off day to help keep the 35-year-old defensive back fresh.
The Colts also had a few important players miss Wednesday's practice, including star running back Jonathan Taylor and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Here's the first Week 9 injury report for the Patriots and Colts.
New England Patriots (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
RB Damien Harris - Illness
S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
WR/ SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No players listed
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly - Knee
DE Kwity Paye - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle