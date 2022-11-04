Patriots vs. Colts injury report: Pats rule out three players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker.
Cannon started the last two games at right tackle. His absence means that Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste are the best right tackle options entering the weekend. Wynn is tied for the league lead in penalties with seven. James Ferentz replaced Andrews at center in Week 8 and likely will do so again versus the Colts.
Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He has missed the last two games. Safety Kyle Dugger also is questionable. He did not play last week against the New York Jets.
The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is battling an ankle injury.
Here are the final Week 9 injury reports for Patriots-Colts.
New England Patriots (4-4)
OUT
C David Andrews - Concussion
OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
RB Damien Harris - Illness
CB Jack Jones - Illness
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)
OUT
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle
DOUBTFUL
No players listed
QUESTIONABLE
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle