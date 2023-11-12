Patriots vs Colts 2023 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The international stage is set for what used to be one of the more exciting rivalries in the league.

Yet, these versions of the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts look drastically different than the ones legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning led back in the days.

Frankfurt, Germany will serve as the backdrop for a bottom-feeding Patriots team looking for their third win of the season. The Colts are a struggling team as well, but at this point, they have more talent than New England and deserve to be favorited in this matchup.

Ahead of the road trip, the Patriots ruled out offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback J.C. Jackson. So they’ll be lacking at least three key players on a team that has been devastated by the injury bug all year long.

Don’t think for one second that’ll garner any sympathy from the Colts, who are fighting to keep their head above water in the AFC South division.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game:

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m. ET

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Live Stream

NFL+ (local)

NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)

Paramount+ (local)

FuboTV (try it free)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

NFL Network

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

Sirius XM: New England (230) or Indianapolis (389)

Sirius XM App: New England (821) or Indianapolis (813)

Weather

Temperature – 45 degrees

Precipitation – 4%

Wind – 3mph

