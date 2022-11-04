Patriots vs Colts 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The New England Patriots can get over .500 win percentage for the first time this season if they can handle their business at home against the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But the last game at Gillette Stadium ended with the Patriots being gobsmacked by a bad Chicago Bears team that rolled into Foxborough and stomped all over coach Bill Belichick’s vaunted defense. That was the same night that quarterback Mac Jones was booed off the field relentlessly in favor of rookie fourth-round draft pick Bailey Zappe.

So needless to say, there are still concerns the reimagined hype train in New England could go off the rails.

But then again, this Colts team has even more problems working against them than the Bears. They’ve benched Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, who will only be making his second career NFL start at quarterback. They also fired their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. And to top things off, star running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an injury that could potentially keep him out of action.

Can the Patriots take advantage and win their second consecutive game before a much-needed bye week? Here’s how to watch Sunday’s meeting with the Colts to find out.

Game information

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, Nov. 6, 1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Live Stream

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (out-of-market)

Television channels

CBS

WBZ-TV Channel 4

Radio

98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: New England (230) and Indianapolis (389)

SiriusXM App: New England (821) and Indianapolis (813)

Betting odds

Money line: Patriots +195, Colts -250

Against the spread (ATS): Patriots -5.5, Colts +5.5

Over/Under (O/U): 40.5

Per Tipico Sportsbook

Weather

Temperature – 75 degrees

Precipitation – 10%

Wind – 13mph

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire