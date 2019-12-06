Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 14 injury report confirms Tom Brady's toe is fine

Tom Brady apparently wasn't lying when he suggested his toe injury is nothing to worry about.

The 42-year-old quarterback wasn't listed on the New England Patriots' final injury report Friday ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs after popping up on Thursday's injury report with toe and elbow injuries.

The Patriots officially ruled out center Ted Karras (sprained MCL) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) for Sunday's game, while the Chiefs will be without running back Damien Williams and cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Felton.

New England listed six players as questionable for Patriots-Chiefs, including wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (illness).

The good news for the Patriots is the flu bug appears to have stopped spreading; backup quarterback Cody Kessler wasn't on Friday's injury report after appearing on Thursday's report due to illness, leaving Cannon as the only player still under the weather.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams entering their Week 14 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

OUT

DL Byron Cowart, Head (DNP)

OL Ted Karras, Knee (DNP)





DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.



QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee (LP)

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness (LP)

S Patrick Chung, Heel (LP)

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder (LP)

CB Jason McCourty, Groin (LP)

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle (LP)













KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4)

OUT

CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder (DNP)

CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring (DNP)

RB Damien Williams, Rib (DNP)







DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed



QUESTIONABLE

DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness (DNP)



