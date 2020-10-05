Patriots vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Monday night game online

Patriots vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch Pats take on Patrick Mahomes, KC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The much-anticipated Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium had to be postponed and re-scheduled for Monday night after it was revealed Saturday that Pats quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots traveled to Kansas City on Monday morning after receiving results from their latest coronavirus tests, which reportedly were negative.

Beating the Chiefs was already going to be difficult with Newton playing, but with the veteran QB unable to participate, backup Brian Hoyer is expected to start and lead the offense.

Hoyer has played in 23 games for the Patriots in his career but this would be his first start. He's lost his last 10 starts overall, which is the longest active losing streak for a QB.

New England, as you would imagine given the circumstances, is a substantial underdog entering this matchup with oddsmakers pegging KC as 11-point favorites.

The Chiefs have won 12 consecutive games, including the playoffs, dating back to the 2019 regular season. This streak includes a 23-16 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 14 last year.

Which team will prevail in Kansas City on Monday night? Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs in Week 4.

When: Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial