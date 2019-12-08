Patriots vs. Chiefs live stream: Watch NFL Week 14 game online

Sunday's Week 14 showdown between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium has been circled on NFL fans' calendars for many months.

When the schedule came out, this game was among the most anticipated of the 2019 season, and it's easy to understand why. These teams met twice last year, and each game ranked among the very best of the 2018 campaign. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 43-40 at home in Week 6, then beat KC again at Arrowhead Stadium with a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game.

This matchup will have huge implications for the AFC playoff race, too. A Patriots win helps them keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the conference.The Patriots and Ravens have identical 10-2 records, but Baltimore owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Chiefs lead the AFC West, and a win would go a long way in helping them contend for a top two seed. A loss would likely end Kansas City's hope of earning a first-round playoff bye.

Will the Patriots improve to 3-0 against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or will the reigning MVP earn a huge victory and move Kansas City closer to a top-two seed?

Here's how and when to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV





