Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights: Pats make too many miscues in 26-10 loss

Patriots-Chiefs highlights: Pats make too many miscues in 26-10 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots defense made it interesting for a while, but the effort wasn't enough as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Brian Hoyer simply couldn't get the job done in Cam Newton's place. While the defense kept it close, the veteran quarterback tossed an interception and was strip-sacked in the redzone before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter.

Stidham wasted no time making an impact as he tossed his first career touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Julian Edelman's drop on their next drive led to a Chiefs pick-six and Stidham tossed another pick later on that sealed Kansas City's victory.

Costly mistakes were the story in this one for the Patriots. In addition to the INTs thrown by Hoyer and Stidham, Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson both dropped what should have been easy Patrick Mahomes picks.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman were on the receiving end of the Chiefs' two offensive TDs.

FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 26, Patriots 10

BOX SCORE

Patriots Record: 2-2

HIGHLIGHTS

Hoyer lays down an impressive block

Gilmore forces the fumble to start the 2nd quarter

Olszewski makes a heads-up play

Questionable call costs the Patriots defense a turnover

Charlton strip-sacks Hoyer to spoil Pats drive

Mahomes connects with Kelce for a big play late in the 3rd

Hill takes it in the end zone for the Chiefs TD

Stidham takes over for Hoyer, tosses his first career TD pass to Harry

Hardman extends the Chiefs lead

Edelman's drop leads to a Chiefs pick-six

Stidham tosses another INT

UP NEXT

Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Broncos, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 18: BYE WEEK

Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. 49ers (FOX)

Sunday, Nov. 1 at Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)