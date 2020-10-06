Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights: Pats make too many miscues in 26-10 loss

Patriots-Chiefs highlights: Pats make too many miscues in 26-10 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots defense made it interesting for a while, but the effort wasn't enough as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.
Brian Hoyer simply couldn't get the job done in Cam Newton's place. While the defense kept it close, the veteran quarterback tossed an interception and was strip-sacked in the redzone before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter.
Stidham wasted no time making an impact as he tossed his first career touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Julian Edelman's drop on their next drive led to a Chiefs pick-six and Stidham tossed another pick later on that sealed Kansas City's victory.
Costly mistakes were the story in this one for the Patriots. In addition to the INTs thrown by Hoyer and Stidham, Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson both dropped what should have been easy Patrick Mahomes picks.
Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman were on the receiving end of the Chiefs' two offensive TDs.
FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 26, Patriots 10
Patriots Record: 2-2
HIGHLIGHTS
Hoyer lays down an impressive block
QB BLOCK!— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2020
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/JyFo7VMBdT
Gilmore forces the fumble to start the 2nd quarter
Stephon Gilmore with the forced fumble!— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2020
The @Patriots defense takes it right back. #GoPats
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/rrNvtqj2q3
Olszewski makes a heads-up play
Just like they drew it up. @Gunnerolszewsk1 | #GoPats— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2020
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/G4rO5zLH1i
Questionable call costs the Patriots defense a turnover
Terrible call. The #Patriots should have the football. Also...Mahomes still doesn't trust what he's seeing and when he's seeing it, he's seeing his guys covered. #Patriots #Chiefs @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/Lf6sKKNhQg— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 6, 2020
Charlton strip-sacks Hoyer to spoil Pats drive
Clutch strip-sack by Taco Charlton 💪 #ChiefsKingdom @TheSupremeTaco— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/XhilViVd9m
Mahomes connects with Kelce for a big play late in the 3rd
Mahomes to Kelce for 45 yards! #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/ktgdaTUoHR
Hill takes it in the end zone for the Chiefs TD
.@Cheetah uses his speed and dives for the pylon! #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/kx7GjM9Rwp
Stidham takes over for Hoyer, tosses his first career TD pass to Harry
Jarrett Stidham and N'Keal Harry connect for the TD! #GoPats— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/7v1FeQ55T9
Hardman extends the Chiefs lead
.@MecoleHardman4 is a BLUR. 👋@Chiefs lead 19-10. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/jkXVTRic97
Edelman's drop leads to a Chiefs pick-six
The Honey Badger will take it to the 🏠 #ChiefsKingdom @Mathieu_Era— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/YcM24RCIPl
Stidham tosses another INT
The @Chiefs defense has their third INT of the night. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
📺: #NEvsKC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9fyGwoYxWA pic.twitter.com/zu34xHAwkv
UP NEXT
Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Broncos, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Oct. 18: BYE WEEK
Sunday, Oct. 25: vs. 49ers (FOX)
Sunday, Nov. 1 at Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)